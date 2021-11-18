NBA To Increase Testing Ahead Of Holiday

As Thanksgiving approaches next week, the NBA has announced that it is adjusting its testing protocols for coronavirus, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Wojnarowski reports that the league will increase its testing over the holiday.

The news comes after a revealing report by Rolling Stone on the 2021 NBA Finals, during which 12 people association with the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns tested positive for the coronavirus, including family members of players.

Currently, vaccinated players are tested less regularly than those who are unvaccinated. Unvaccinated players must submit to daily testing, including at least one test on game days. Despite precautions and testing, coronavirus continues to be an issue around the league, with several players missing time due to health and safety protocols.

Meanwhile, Portland Trail Blazers’ center Jusuf Nurkic announced today that he had received his booster shot.