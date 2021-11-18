McGowan, Lillard, and the State of the Blazers

Your favorite Portland Trail Blazers podcast is back on the air! The Blazers had another 2-2 week, with wins against the Houston Rockets and Toronto Raptors, losses to the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets. Dave Deckard and Dia Miller dig into the week that was, including several important questions facing the Blazers. Which of those games were most significant and why? Can anybody really get a read on this team yet? How much is Damian Lillard’s injury affecting the season? How about the new ball?

The dynamic duo also offer reflections on the resignation of CEO and President of Business Operations Chris McGowan from the Trail Blazers organization. What was McGowan like? What did he do? Are there any tea leaves to be read in the situation and if so, what flavor? Does it matter, and how?

On-court or off-court, Dave and Dia have you covered.

You can download the episode or subscribe to the podcast here, or just click play on the embed below!