Jacked Ramsays Postgame: Blazers Vs Bulls

Join hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague as they break down Wednesday night’s game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Chicago Bulls that saw the Blazers continue winning at home with a 112-107 victory.

It was a tale of two halves as the Blazers struggled in nearly every facet through the first 24 minutes. CJ McCollum didn’t register a counting stat outside of a foul in 20 minutes of action. Damian Lillard was nowhere to be found and DeMar DeRozan was a God among men.

The problem for the Bulls?

There was another half to play and the Bulls went into the locker room and played the role of the fool. Settling for shots, getting sloppy with the ball and what looked to be tired legs (and an over-reliance on Zach LaVine and DeRozan for the short handed Bulls) mixed with an hell-bent Larry Nance Jr super charging the Blazer’s attack... and well, the game went entirely sideways.

Jusuf Nurkic came out with a point to prove and when the Blazer’s came knocking, he answered the call. Taking advantage of an undersized frontcourt, rebounding when it matters and impacting the game defensively. All in all a great game, borderline beast like even!

