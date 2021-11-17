Jacked Ramsays Pregame: Blazers Vs Bulls

Join hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague with special guest, Rick Camp of 670 The Score (Chicago) as they get you ready for tonight’s game between the 10-4 Chicago Bulls and the 7-8 Portland Trail Blazers.

The Bulls along with the Washington Wizards are early surprise leaders in the Eastern Conference behind the career year for 32-year old veteran, DeMar DeRozan and the near equally as dominant Zach LaVine - both of whom are averaging over or at 25/5/5 and near 50/40/90 shooting splits. While DeRozan rightfully gets the headlines, their other offseason additions in Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball have helped bring defense to the fore and has people asking... are the Bulls back?

For the Blazers, the Bulls present an interesting set of challenges - big bodied, explosive wings that have given them fits in the past (DeRozan has been CJ McCollum’s Kryptonite for YEARS) but also a team that doesn’t look to bomb from deep - instead opting more for the midrange and interior shots. Will the explosive play from Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum carry over from their win against the Toronto Raptors? Or, will perimeter size reign supreme and see the Bulls continue their early run through the league?

Jump on the stream with Brandon and Danny while they break things down and join the conversation!

