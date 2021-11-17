Which Blazers Player is in Line for Minutes Boost?

The Church of Roy podcast is back to discuss the Trail Blazers’ performance through 15 games. Hosts Brian Wilcox and Steve Dewald discuss who is trending in the right direction and who is struggling to open the season.

Along with player evaluations, Brian and Steve dive into recent comments made by the Blazers’ coaching staff. Can this squad transform into a team that imposes its will on other teams? Is there a legitimate issue with consistent effort?

HIGHS AND LOWS



Another up and down week is in the books for Portland. Brian and Steve are back to discuss possible lineup changes and to celebrate the return of a pretty much, practically, just about normal Dame. OUT NOW: https://t.co/rjVoObyU8X pic.twitter.com/gUgrPrJi0s — Church of ROY Podcast (@ChurchofRoyPod) November 17, 2021

In the main segment of the show, Brian and Steve focus on the starting lineup. Is Robert Covington in danger of losing his grasp on a starting spot? In that scenario, who is the best option to take his place? Both Larry Nance Jr. and Nassir Little have strung together strong performances in recent outings. Even without a starting spot, Nance Jr. and Little are headed towards increased minutes.

Finally, Brian and Steve highlight Damian Lillard’s return to form. He has improved his production and efficiency, but his free throw attempts are still lacking. Is that the new reality for Lillard after the NBA’s rule changes? Also, should the Blazers plan on scheduling periodic rest for their marquee star until his lingering injuries subside?

