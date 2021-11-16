Damian Lillard, Norman Powell Listed as Questionable vs. Bulls

The Portland Trail Blazers may have to prepare for Wednesday’s tilt against an elite Chicago Bulls team without two of their most important players. According to Casey Holdahl, both Damian Lillard (lower abdominal tendinopathy) and Norman Powell (left ankle sprain) are considered questionable for the interconference matchup.

This could be a tough blow for a Blazers team struggling to climb back ahead of the .500 mark. Wednesday will mark their third game in four nights, doubly-noteworthy given that the Bulls have hit their stride, going 10-4 to begin the year, good for No. 2 in the Eastern Conference.

On their side, the Blazers will be sporting a six-game home winning streak, headlined by spirited performances from their role players. Should Lillard and Powell be unable to play, it would open up further opportunities for the likes of Anfernee Simons, Nassir Little, and Tony Snell.

On the year, Lillard is averaging 20.3 points, 8.1 assists, and 4.3 rebounds, missing just one game. Powell has struggled as of late, but he’s averaging 16.7 points on 49.0 percent shooting from the field, 41.9 percent from 3-point range, and 80.4 percent from the free throw line. Wednesday’s game is set to tip-off at 7:00 pm PT.