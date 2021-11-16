Blazer’s Edge Radio: Bench Shines Bright

Blazer’s Edge Radio hits the air live at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online at xray.fm. This week, the guys discuss the continued success of the Blazers’ second-unit, particularly Larry Nance Jr. and Nassir Little. With the Portland starters leaving fans feeling largely uninspired, the bench outplayed them for much of the past few games, and factored greatly into wins over the Houston Rockets and Toronto Raptors.

Other discussion points will include the resignation of Blazers CEO Chris McGowan, the suddenly surging Los Angeles Clippers, and the continued success of the Golden State Warriors.

Blazer’s Edge staff writer Ryne Buchanan and local musician Sam Arnold host the program, which airs every Tuesday during the NBA season. Listener interaction is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979.

Archived versions of the show are available here.