Jacked Ramsays Post Game: Blazers Good Vibes Session?

Join hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague as they take a look at the Portland Trail Blazer’s edge of your seat win over the Toronto Raptors, 118-113.

Filling in for the Grand Poobah, Mr. Deckard I (Danny) had to cover the 1st quarter of tonight’s action and this is what I had in line for Dave: After all the pomp and circumstance from Coach Chauncey Billups following a lifeless performance by the Blazers last night against the Denver Nuggets, Portland’s starting lineup came out ready and willing... to give up as many open threes as the Toronto Raptors wanted.” It goes on to hammer most of the starting unit and praise the bench for saving their collective bacon.

What it doesn’t say is that the energy actually made it over to the starters and resonated. Both units played inspired basketball - feeding off each other. Now, shooting the lights out will get that going but beggars can’t be choosers and tonight the Blazers were BEGGING for good vibes.

Whether it was Damian Lillard putting the pressure on the Raptors’ defense with endless drives, CJ McCollum bombing from 3, Cody Zeller diving into the crowd or Larry Nance Jr just being at the right place at the right time - it was the best “feeling” the Blazers have given off this year.

So buckle in for the post game show as Danny and Brandon break it all down for you!!

