Jacked Ramsays Pregame: Blazers vs. Raptors

Join hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague as the preview Monday night’s match up between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Toronto Raptors.

During pregame media availability, coach Chauncey Billups stated that the starters for tonight would stay the same after his comments following last night’s loss to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. However, he also noted how the Blazers head into every game undersized, perhaps maligning the design of the roster.

Let’s be blunt here, the Blazers need this win. They need not only the win, but it has to come with some style points because this team is swagless, vibeless, lifeless - whichever “less” is linked to your generational vocabulary.. that’s it. To put it more succinctly (and how an NBA executive framed it in a text message to me last night), “this team sucks.” Portland needs to figure a lot out, but giving a damn about the games is the one thing they can control so it’s probably prudent to start there.

We don’t yet know if Damian Lillard is going to play or not, it’s likely going until the last moment before we get an update, but Danny and Brandon will let you know and breakdown tonight’s game. So join the community and get ready for tonight’s game!

