Portland Trail Blazers vs. Toronto Raptors Game Day Thread

The Portland Trail Blazers are back at home tonight taking on the Toronto Raptors after a rough stretch on the road. The team has been doing much better at home but goes into tonight possibly without star point guard, Damian Lillard. Head Coach Chauncey Billups had some choice words about how the team played after last night’s match up, and it’s the second game of a back-to-back. Is everything that’s happening in the franchise a distraction? Are players not giving their full effort as implied by the coach? Can the team adjust to Lillard’s injury? Maybe most importantly, can the Trail Blazers recover from a lackluster start to the season that’s been filled with uncertainty?

Monday, November 15 - 7:00 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: ROOT Sports, NBA League Pass

Blazers injuries: Damian Lillard (day-to-day), Greg Brown III (day-to-day)

Raptors injuries: Isaac Bonga (out), David Johnson (out), Yuta Watanabe (out), Precious Achiuwa (day-to-day), Chris Boucher (day-to-day), Fred VanVleet (day-to-day)

SBN Affiliate: Raptors HQ

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it

Remember Blazer’s Edge is basically a non-profanity site

Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads

The commenting system was updated during the summer. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

That’s it! Have fun and GO BLAZERS!