Jacked Ramsays Podcast: Do the Blazers Need a Major Lineup Change?

Fresh off a 1-3 road trip that saw the Portland Trail Blazers look listless in every performance, coach Chauncey Billups had some strong words as it pertains to the state of the team.

“I don’t think there’s one real reason to not have effort,” Billups said. “That point is coming. It’s coming soon. When you think about it, if you keep playing that way, at some point you have to say something’s not quite working,”

Where do the problems fall? Unfortunately, there’s no single scapegoat in Terry Stotts to nail to the proverbial wall and this time it’s falling on the players, Jusuf Nurkic, CJ McCollum, Robert Covington and even Damian Lillard, are all under review and while it’ll be a dark day in hell before Lillard is thrown under the bus, we’ll take a look at the others mentioned and what might be happening sooner rather than later.

Host Danny Marang takes a look at what coach Billups had to say and answers as many of your pressing questions as he can.

