Jacked Ramsays Postgame: A Reckoning is Coming

Join the Jacked Ramsays Postgame show with hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague as they take a look at Sunday night’s brutal beat down of the Portland Trail Blazers by the Denver Nuggets, 124-95.

The opening quarter set the tone, where most of the Blazers’ starting lineup looked like they’d rather be anywhere but where they were. Calling it sleepwalking through a quarter is disparaging to actual sleepwalkers. The first half was so stale that assistant coach Roy Rogers said in the halftime interview that he just wishes “our guys would compete” - which is surely a sign of buy in and coaching derived issues.

It’s becoming a major issue at this point - but effort and intensity is entirely missing. With the loss, the Blazers finish the road trip 1-3, and 6-8 on the season with the Toronto Raptors coming up Monday evening on a back to back. Will Damian Lillard be available? Will the Blazers compete? Will Neil Olshey have a job?

Hop on the show with Danny and Brandon as they hit on everything!

