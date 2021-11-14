Jacked Ramsays Pregame: Blazers Vs. Nuggets

Join hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague as they get you ready for game four of a four game road trip where the Portland Trail Blazers have a chance to go 2-2 with a win against the Denver Nuggets Sunday evening.

Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon stand in the Blazer’s way as formidable giants while Portland looks for a steadying hand beyond Damian Lillard who will miss his first game of the season due to an ongoing issue with his abdomen.

In the past, we could likely predict the starting lineup based on former coach Terry Stotts’ desire to keep units as continuous as possible - however, Chauncey Billups hasn’t yet set a trend. So, it could be CJ McCollum and Norman Powell in the backcourt with Nassir Little slipping into the starting lineup or it could be Anfernee Simons starting and keeping more scoring punch in the top line unit with Dennis Smith Jr getting more burn with the bench. One thing is certain, Billups has plenty of guards to work with.

Hop on in and join the conversation as Marang and Sprague take a look at the matchups on the floor and what to expect while also addressing the precarious position of President of Basketball Operations, Neil Olshey.

