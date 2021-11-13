 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Lillard To Sit Against Nuggets With Ongoing Abdominal Injury

More than a week after revealing he was dealing with the injury, the Portland star will rest up.

By Adrian Bernecich
Portland Trail Blazers v Houston Rockets Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

Damian Lillard will be on the sidelines when the Portland Trail Blazers take on the Denver Nuggets tomorrow, reports KOIN News’ Jaime Hudson.

The six-time All Star has been battling an ongoing lower abdominal tendinopathy injury, which he said was recently irritated against the Cleveland Cavaliers on November 3.

Lillard, who has dealt with the issue throughout his nine-year NBA career, also battled the injury during his gold-medal performance at this year’s 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

The Blazers will return home on Sunday night to host the Toronto Raptors on Monday. Lillard’s status for the Moda Center clash is yet unknown.

The Blazers have not yet confirmed Lillard’s replacement in the starting lineup however Anfernee Simons, Nassir Little and Dennis Smith Jr. will be potential candidates.

This season, Lillard has recorded averages of 20 points on a lower-than-normal 26% three point shooting and 38% from the field. He’s also averaged 4.3 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.0 steals per game.

