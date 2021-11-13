Lillard To Sit Against Nuggets With Ongoing Abdominal Injury

Damian Lillard will be on the sidelines when the Portland Trail Blazers take on the Denver Nuggets tomorrow, reports KOIN News’ Jaime Hudson.

The six-time All Star has been battling an ongoing lower abdominal tendinopathy injury, which he said was recently irritated against the Cleveland Cavaliers on November 3.

Blazers announce—



Damian Lillard (lower abdominal tendinopathy) is out for Sunday's game at Denver. — Jamie Hudson (@JamieHudson_) November 13, 2021

Lillard, who has dealt with the issue throughout his nine-year NBA career, also battled the injury during his gold-medal performance at this year’s 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

The Blazers will return home on Sunday night to host the Toronto Raptors on Monday. Lillard’s status for the Moda Center clash is yet unknown.

The Blazers have not yet confirmed Lillard’s replacement in the starting lineup however Anfernee Simons, Nassir Little and Dennis Smith Jr. will be potential candidates.

This season, Lillard has recorded averages of 20 points on a lower-than-normal 26% three point shooting and 38% from the field. He’s also averaged 4.3 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.0 steals per game.