Neil Olshey To Be Interviewed In Investigation

The embattled President of Basketball Operations for the Portland Trail Blazers, Neil Olshey, will be interviewed in the upcoming week by the firm conducting the investigation into allegations that Olshey created and fostered a hostile work environment among staff, reports Jason Quick of the Athletic. Additionally, Quick states that Olshey does not want to take a deal.

Olshey, according to a source, is not interested in making a deal or a buyout settlement and is fighting for his job amid accusations he has fostered a hostile work environment.

As Quick notes, the investigation was expected to be concluded by November 5th, yet it has expanded as time has gone on to include interviews with Chris McGowan, the present CEO who is stepping down from his position at the end of the month, former coach Terry Stotts, and current players on the team.

Olshey has been with the team since 2012. Previously, he worked for the Los Angeles Clippers.