Jacked Ramsays Post Game: 99 Problems But a Road Win Ain’t One

A win is a win. Even if it’s so ugly that it manifests itself in physical pain, it’s still a win. Even if you alternate between staring at it in both shock and horror, stuck between staring uncontrollably or gagging in disgust. It’s still a win just the same! With that, the Portland Trail Blazers win! Beating the Houston Rockets (or so I’m told), 104-92. Come in and celebrate the ugliest of wins with hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague on the Jacked Ramsays post game show!

Thankfully, Nassir Little has a face everyone can and should love - because as was stated previously... U-G-L-Y this game has no alibi... Little bounce, bounded, bulled, and bodied his way to a wildly impressive night on the glass (14 rebounds) and 13 points as he played all over the floor and lineup. He brought hustle, energy, give-a-damn and what really mattered - EFFECTIVENESS. Jusuf Nurkic sported one of the weirder lines in a while - getting up only 3 total shots but getting to the line for ten free throws and converting them all.

