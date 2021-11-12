Jacked Ramsays Pregame: Blazers vs Rockets and McGowan

While the Portland Trail Blazers are getting ready to take on the Houston Rockets Friday night, the spotlight has shifted (mercilessly) from the team’s atrocious road record (0-6) to a surprise resignation by a top level executive in the team’s front office. However, it wasn’t the one everyone expected - Trail Blazer’s CEO Chris McGowan has stepped down effectively immediately and former CMO Dewayne Hankins is being elevated into the opening.

There’s a lot to parse through here - so join hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague as they bring you the latest news and notes concerning some very sudden and fluid changes in the front office.

Then stay for the preview of Blazers vs. Rockets as the Blazers hope to get off the schneid on the road against one of - if not the worst teams in the league in a rebuilding Rockets squad. Has Damian Lillard come out of his funk? Is Chauncey Billups yelling at a brick wall? Is this a must win game? Tune in and find out on today’s pregame show... and tune back in for the post game show where Danny will have to pay off his bet to Chad Doing and tackle the “One Chip Challenge” - otherwise known as destroying his body for the night, at least.

