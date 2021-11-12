Your favorite Portland Trail Blazers podcast is back for its 52nd episode, the anniversary of a whole year behind the microphones for Dave and Dia! While it’s clear that Dave Deckard and Dia Miller enjoy doing the show, Portland’s current position is less so in about a hundred ways. At the time of recording, the Blazers had just come off of yet another 2-2 week, looking fantastic against the Los Angeles Lakers (without LeBron James and Anthony Davis), eking out a win against the Indiana Pacers, but losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Clippers. A loss against the Phoenix Suns in the interim hasn’t changed the picture much, either.

Who ARE these Blazers? Are they world-beaters or Egg Beaters, thin substitutes for the real thing? Is anybody playing consistently, let alone consistently well? (Hint: Yes, a few people are.) Which parts of the system are holding up and which are falling apart?

The dynamic duo also talk about the Neil Olshey investigation in a different way than you’ve heard heretofore, one of their strong points.

