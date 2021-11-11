 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Vucevic to Miss Matchup Against Blazers

The center will be out for at least ten days.

By Conor Bergin
NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Chicago Bulls Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic will miss next Wednesday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Vucevic entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols today after testing positive for COVID-19 and will miss at least 10 days, multiple sources reported, including Shams Charania of The Athletic.

According to a report from NBC Sports Chicago, all Chicago players are fully vaccinated.

The Bulls play six games in the next 10 days. Vucevic — a two-time All-Star — is averaging 13.6 points, 10.9 rebounds 4.3 assists per game this season.

The big man guarded Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid in two games over a four-day stretch last week. Embiid tested positive for COVID-19 Monday morning, becoming the fourth 76er to test positive for the virus in November. Philadelphia players Mattise Thybulle and Isaiah Joe tested positive for COVID-19 last week in between the first and second matchup with Chicago.

Philadelphia’s difficult month with COVID-19 started Nov. 1 when forward Tobias Harris received a positive test 40 minutes before tipoff against the Blazers.

