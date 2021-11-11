Vucevic to Miss Matchup Against Blazers

Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic will miss next Wednesday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Vucevic entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols today after testing positive for COVID-19 and will miss at least 10 days, multiple sources reported, including Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Sources: Bulls center Nikola Vucevic tested positive for coronavirus and will miss at least 10 days due to health and safety protocols. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 11, 2021

According to a report from NBC Sports Chicago, all Chicago players are fully vaccinated.

The Bulls play six games in the next 10 days. Vucevic — a two-time All-Star — is averaging 13.6 points, 10.9 rebounds 4.3 assists per game this season.

The big man guarded Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid in two games over a four-day stretch last week. Embiid tested positive for COVID-19 Monday morning, becoming the fourth 76er to test positive for the virus in November. Philadelphia players Mattise Thybulle and Isaiah Joe tested positive for COVID-19 last week in between the first and second matchup with Chicago.

Philadelphia’s difficult month with COVID-19 started Nov. 1 when forward Tobias Harris received a positive test 40 minutes before tipoff against the Blazers.