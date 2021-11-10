Jacked Ramsays Post Game: Kaminsky Method in Full Effect

The Portland Trail Blazers fall short in their bid to win their first road game of the season and fall to 0-6 on the road with two more games on the trip before heading home to a back to back. It was an unusually cruel night as the Blazer’s demise was not handed out by Chris Paul or Devin Booker - not Mikal Bridges of the villainous Jae Crowder. Instead, Frank “The Tank” Kaminsky embodied the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse - raining down fire and brimstone in between post moves. Rude.

Damian Lillard, clearly limited by whatever is ailing him, delivered in a different manner than in the past. Without the strength to get the 3-ball up effectively, he attacked the midrange religiously and with a good success rate. Meanwhile, Norman Powell is the only Blazer to hit more than ONE three pointer tonight (3-8) as Portland finished 7-30 from deep. This team will live and die by the three... now where have I heard that before?

Hop on the stream and hangout, commiserate, or do whatever it is you do to unwind after a game - join hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague as they get into the Jacked Ramsays Post Game Show.

