Jacked Ramsays Pregame Show: Blazers Vs Suns

Hop on in and join hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague on the Jacked Ramsays pregame show as they get you ready for Wednesday night’s game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Phoenix Suns.

The Blazers, fresh off a loss to Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers are still looking for their first road win of the season (0-5) facing a shorthanded Suns team without Deandre Ayton or Dario Saric. While the Blazers had their biggest victory of the season so far against the Suns, they were coming off a back to back against Lebron James and the Lakers AND their third game in four nights. Suffice it to say, the rest advantage has been flipped a bit here for the Blazers this time around.

Damian Lillard took a step forward — maybe two — against the Clippers before taking a step back reaggravating his abdominal injury late in the 4th quarter. CJ McCollum is as cold from the field as he started hot, falling under 40 percent from the field over the last handful of games. The Blazers aren’t doomed by any means, but with the pending investigation of President of Basketball Operations, Neil Olshey, it’s probably fair to characterize the team as “waiting for the other shoe to drop” and the vibes are suboptimal.

How does it get fixed? Flip on the stream and join Danny and Brandon to talk all about it!

