Can the Blazers Outpace the Shadow of the Olshey Investigation?

The Church of Roy podcast returned this week to discuss the investigation of Trail Blazers President of Basketball Operations Neil Olshey. Hosts Brian Wilcox and Steve Dewald cover the details that have surfaced in the media and touched on the comments made by former employees.

Brian and Steve explained that Olshey’s alleged behavior does not come as a surprise, but the timing of the investigation is unusual. What could have triggered the sudden decision to conduct a review of the Blazers’ environment?

When it comes to the team, Brian and Steve are hopeful that the players can remove the outside noise and rally around each other. If it goes in the opposite direction, how will it impact Damian Lillard’s outlook?

Finally, if the investigation does result in Olshey’s dismissal, how will the Blazers move forward? Will they look to find a permanent replacement midseason? Or is that a job for new ownership if they Blazers hit the open market?

