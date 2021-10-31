Jacked Ramsays Pregame Show: Blazers vs Hornets

Join hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague as they get you ready for the matchup between the Portland Trail Blazers (3-2) and the Charlotte Hornets (4-2) and kick off the first “real” road trip of the season that will see the Blazers take on the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers before returning home to face the Los Angeles Lakers.

Right out of the gate, the Blazers will be tested defensively as the Hornets boast the best early season offense in the NBA (117 points per) while being an elite shooting team (46/40/74) based on the elite playmaking skills of 2nd year passing savant, LaMelo Ball. Charlotte also features some unusual challenges for Portland as a team that is loaded with wings but short on bigs — how will the Blazers be able to handle that particular challenge?

Miles Bridges has thrown his hat in the ring for a monster new contract and a pole-leader for the Most Improved award while Kelly Oubre Jr and Gordon Hayward provide more size, playmaking, and scoring punch.

Hop on in the chat and get involved with the show — let them know what you think! Do the Blazers win or lose? Which version of the Blazers shows up?

