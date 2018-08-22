Damian Lillard Has Reasons to Be Upset with Blazers

Much of the noise surrounding the Portland Trail Blazers’ offseason has been focused on Damian Lillard and how happy he is with the franchise. Lillard offered a rebuttal to rumors that he’d want to leave for the Los Angeles Lakers or New York Knicks, but he’s also sent out cryptic tweets and admitted dismay at friend Ed Davis’ departure from the team. Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report sees Lillard as a major player in the league that should be upset and wonders what comes next for him and the Blazers:

The Blazers are a good team, but they aren’t good enough to get much done in the playoffs as presently constructed. That’s obvious to anyone observing from the outside. It must be even clearer to Lillard, who had to watch the team create this mess with bad deals for Evan Turner, Allen Crabbe and Meyers Leonard over the past few summers. It feels like a matter of time before we hear of another high-level meeting—one that produces significant fallout this time.

Lillard met with owner Paul Allen last January to discuss the franchise’s direction. And while there were clear stated goals of acquiring veteran talent this offseason, that’s not how things played out.

