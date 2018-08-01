What Wing Upgrade Should the Blazers Target in a Trade?

By not adding a wing in NBA Free Agency or with their now-expired Trade Player Exception, the Portland Trail Blazers still lack depth at the wing. They could hope for internal growth from a player like Maurice Harkless or Jake Layman, or they could make a move for a clear-cut wing upgrade.

Adam Fromal of Bleacher Report thus proposes a trade of Meyers Leonard for Courtney Lee from the New York Knicks:

Portland Trail Blazers Get: Courtney Lee New York Knicks Get: Meyers Leonard, 2020 first-round pick (lottery protected) We’re killing two birds with one stone here. Not only would the Portland Trail Blazers gain access to a two-way wing coming off his second consecutive season taking at least three triples per game while connecting at no worse than a 40 percent clip, but they’d also be ridding themselves of an unpalatable contract. Frankly, we’re not quite sure which is better right now.

Lee is about to turn 33 years old and bound to hit his decline soon; Leonard is only 26, but he’s struggled to carve out a role in the NBA so far. Lee would provide shooting — he shot 40.6 percent from three last season — while Leonard could get a fresh start on a new team.

Both players are signed through 2019-20, with Lee set to make about $25 million over the next two years while Leonard is set to make about $22 million.

Is Courtney Lee the kind of wing Portland needs, or should they target a different wing in a trade? Let us know in the comments.