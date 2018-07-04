Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard answered fan questions on Twitter this morning, tweeting about current NBA Free Agency events, including the Golden State Warriors convening a “superteam” and a hypothetical trade sending Lillard to join LeBron James with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Talking about the Warriors, Lillard brought out the old saw about the NBA being “a business”.

People can do what they want. Its not about loyalty because this is business...it’s just not my style. https://t.co/3cc1NO5OI6 — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) July 4, 2018

He also indicated he’d welcome Kevin Durant onto the Blazers without a second thought.

Take him duh https://t.co/TL92bV9yTO — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) July 4, 2018

Then the subject turned to a rumor that Lillard is among point guards the Lakers are interested in trading for. (Note that no interest on the part of the Blazers has been indicated.)

I’m typically a happy camper https://t.co/LvFoTwlEFW — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) July 4, 2018

Though we shouldn’t make too much of the statement.

Everything is a stretch. Oh well https://t.co/p1R2gbadAz — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) July 4, 2018

Interpreting tweets is perilous; they weigh nothing in the long run. Lillard’s tone here is subtly different than the days when he laughed and lashed out at suggestions that he’d ever leave Portland, professing loyalty as paramount. That’s less about Lillard’s actual future and more a reminder that perceptions and professions do change over time. Even high-profile professional athletes have the right to feel like they feel on a given day.