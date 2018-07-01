Day 1 of NBA Free Agency kicked off at midnight ET, with a slew of signings and rumors already attributed to the early hours of July 1. We’re here to continue tracking free agency news as agreements are made and rumors are reported.

Latest Rumors and News

Derrick Favors is expected to make his free agency decision Monday.

The Jazz met with @dfavors14 and agent Wallace Prather Sunday. The meeting with the Jazz was productive, but Wallace had meetings with multiple teams, and they are expected to make a decision on Monday. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) July 2, 2018

Devin Booker is about to get paid.

Sources: Suns owner Robert Sarver and GM Ryan McDonough are meeting with star guard Devin Booker and his agent Leon Rose to present the framework of his rookie extension contract offer on Tuesday in Los Angeles. Booker is a strong candidate for a max deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2018

Elfrid Payton goes to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Elfrid Payton has agreed to a deal with the Pelicans, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2018

The Pelicans remain hopeful of re-signing point guard Rajon Rondo, league sources say, even after coming to terms tonight with free-agent guard Elfrid Payton — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 2, 2018

BUT THAT HARDLY MATTERS BECAUSE LOOK AT THE NEXT TWO:

Free agent center JaVale McGee and Los Angeles Lakers have reached an agreement on a deal, league sources tell ESPN. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 2, 2018

Yeah, you’re not going to believe this...

Lance Stephenson has agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, league sources tell Yahoo. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 2, 2018

The Los Angeles Lakers and Lance Stephenson have agreed to a 1-year, $4.5 million deal, league sources told The Athletic. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 2, 2018

Aaron Gordon re-ups with the Magic.

Orlando RFA Aaron Gordon has agreed to a four-year, $84 million deal to re-sign with the Magic, league sources tell Yahoo. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 2, 2018

Kawhi Leonard still wants to play for the Lakers even though LeBron James is going there.

Sources: As trade talks have unfolded, Kawhi Leonard’s focus is unchanged: He wants to be a Laker. https://t.co/0wZGf5MrNt — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2018

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is also re-joining the Lakers.

Free agent guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, league sources tell ESPN. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 2, 2018

Nerlens Noel is narrowing down his choices.

Sources: Free agent center Nerlens Noel has narrowed decision on signing to these teams: The Wizards, Lakers, Thunder --- with interest from the Pelicans. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 2, 2018

The Clippers are chasing Anthony Tolliver.

Sources: Top brass from the Los Angeles Clippers have flown to Dallas to meet with free agent forward Anthony Tolliver in his home. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2018

2018 first-round pick Moe Wagner has signed with the Lakers.

Lakers sign...Moe Wagner. Can't be traded for 30 days. Carry on. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) July 1, 2018

The Mavs are looking at bringing their remaining guys back.

The Dallas Mavericks and free agent center Salah Mejri have agreed to a one-year, $1.6 million deal, a league source told The Athletic. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 1, 2018

Source: Mavs have interest in re-signing SG Seth Curry, who missed last season due to stress reaction in leg, and could use chunk of $4.4M exception on him. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) July 1, 2018

Dante Cunningham is in talks with the T-Wolves.

Minnesota courting free agent Dante Cunningham, league sources tell ESPN. The veteran forward weighing his options. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 1, 2018

Bucks restricted free agent Jabari Parker has received interest from the Bulls.

I'm told that Jabari Parker, who was born and raised in Chicago, has received interest from the Chicago Bulls. The 23-year-old is a restricted free agent, so the Milwaukee Bucks can match any offer sheet he signs. — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) July 1, 2018

Clint Capela will meet with the Lakers.

Lakers, working multiple scenarios, will meet this afternoon with Rockets RFA Clint Capela, per league source. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) July 1, 2018

Dirk Nowitzki is nearing a return to the Mavericks.

The Dallas Mavericks will likely utilize remaining $5M in salary cap space to re-sign franchise cornerstone Dirk Nowitzki, league sources tell Yahoo. Nowitzki's $5M team option was declined before start of free agency to give Dallas flexibility. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2018

Glenn Robinson III is signing with the Pistons.

Sources: Robinson will sign a two-year, $8.3M deal with the Pistons, including team option. Robinson has financial security and Detroit gets talented wing. https://t.co/TS1Q8r52fV — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2018

The Rockets are interested in Wilson Chandler.

The Houston Rockets have expressed interest in Wilson Chandler, according to a league source. https://t.co/1cWjMNn8CN — Kelly Iko (@KellyIkoNBA) July 1, 2018

The Rockets are meeting with guard Michael Carter-Williams today.

Houston Rockets officials have a meeting set up today with Michael Carter-Williams, league sources say. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) July 1, 2018

The Bucks have moved back Brandon Jennings’ guarantee date.

Brandon Jennings’ contract guarantee date has been moved from July 1 to August 1. https://t.co/aZsCPSQE2I — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) July 1, 2018

Suns guard Devin Booker is “upset” over Phoenix releasing Tyler Ulis.

Sources: As he becomes eligible for five-year maximum rookie extension, Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker is upset with the front office over release of best friend Tyler Ulis, who started 43 games last season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2018

Philadelphia believes they’re serious contenders for a Kawhi Leonard trade.

Among the Sixers' planned top selling points to LeBron James' agent Rich Paul today: Philly believes it still has a real chance to win the Kawhi Leonard trade sweepstakes, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 1, 2018

The Rockets aren’t giving up on pursuing LeBron until they’re told they’re out.

Also, from the longest-of-longshots department: I'm told Houston will continue pursuing LeBron James until he makes a final decision. No known meeting, but - cap obstacles be darned - they have not waved the white flag on that front. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) July 1, 2018

LeBron James’ reps will meet with the 76ers today.

For today's meeting, Sixers will meet with LeBron James' reps, sources tell ESPN. James will not attend this meeting. https://t.co/KJGS0xp5Yy — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2018

JaVale McGee has multiple teams in his pursuit.

Warriors, Lakers, Pelicans and Thunder currently in the mix for @JaValeMcGee, per source. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) July 1, 2018

Fred VanVleet will return to the Raptors.

Restricted free agent Fred VanVleet has agreed to a two-year, $18 million deal to return to Toronto, league sources tell Yahoo. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2018

The Pistons have made re-signing James Ennis a priority.

The Pistons have James Ennis’ early bird rights and have made re-signing him a priority. Several other teams, including the Sixers, Rockets and Nets, have expressed interest in signing the 28-year-old wing, league sources say. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) July 1, 2018

Tyreke Evans is on the Warriors’ radar.

Heard buzz about this tonight, and it makes good sense. And oh by the way, Tyreke’s former agent (Warriors GM Bob Myers) and former trainer (scout Lamont Peterson) work for the Warriors https://t.co/iMVuldneFZ — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) July 1, 2018

Recent buzz

The Nuggets are targeting LeBron James after locking up Nikola Jokic to an extension.

With Jokic and Barton on board, the Denver Nuggets will turn their attention to one more free agent: LeBron James. The Nuggets have been in contact with James's agent and will aggressively pursue a meeting. — Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) July 1, 2018

DeMarcus Cousins will soon have meetings with the Pelicans and Lakers.

New Orleans Pelicans All-Star free agent center DeMarcus Cousins received calls from the Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers tonight once free agency began and is expected to have meetings scheduled with both teams soon, a source told ESPN's The Undefeated. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) July 1, 2018

Several teams are interested in restricted free agent Zach LaVine.

The Kings are also showing interest in Zach LaVine, per sources. https://t.co/4NNoCioI8G — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) July 1, 2018

The T-Wolves want to lock up Jimmy Butler long term.

The Timberwolves began free agency by informing star guard Jimmy Butler that they intend to offer him a maximum contract extension valued in the four-year, $110 million range as soon as he's eligible to sign the deal on July 9, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 1, 2018

The Clippers aren’t giving up on a Kawhi Leonard trade.

ESPN Sources: Los Angeles Clippers haven’t abandoned pursuit of acquiring San Antonio Spurs’ All-Star Kawhi Leonard. He remains a high offseason priority for LAC. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 1, 2018

Signings tracker

