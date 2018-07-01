 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NBA Free Agency Day 1: Trade Rumors and News

After early-morning madness to start off Day 1, rumors and agreements continue.

By Isaiah De los Santos
Day 1 of NBA Free Agency kicked off at midnight ET, with a slew of signings and rumors already attributed to the early hours of July 1. We’re here to continue tracking free agency news as agreements are made and rumors are reported.

Latest Rumors and News

Derrick Favors is expected to make his free agency decision Monday.

Devin Booker is about to get paid.

Elfrid Payton goes to the New Orleans Pelicans.

BUT THAT HARDLY MATTERS BECAUSE LOOK AT THE NEXT TWO:

Yeah, you’re not going to believe this...

Aaron Gordon re-ups with the Magic.

Kawhi Leonard still wants to play for the Lakers even though LeBron James is going there.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is also re-joining the Lakers.

Nerlens Noel is narrowing down his choices.

The Clippers are chasing Anthony Tolliver.

2018 first-round pick Moe Wagner has signed with the Lakers.

The Mavs are looking at bringing their remaining guys back.

Dante Cunningham is in talks with the T-Wolves.

Bucks restricted free agent Jabari Parker has received interest from the Bulls.

Clint Capela will meet with the Lakers.

Dirk Nowitzki is nearing a return to the Mavericks.

Glenn Robinson III is signing with the Pistons.

The Rockets are interested in Wilson Chandler.

The Rockets are meeting with guard Michael Carter-Williams today.

The Bucks have moved back Brandon Jennings’ guarantee date.

Suns guard Devin Booker is “upset” over Phoenix releasing Tyler Ulis.

Philadelphia believes they’re serious contenders for a Kawhi Leonard trade.

The Rockets aren’t giving up on pursuing LeBron until they’re told they’re out.

LeBron James’ reps will meet with the 76ers today.

JaVale McGee has multiple teams in his pursuit.

Fred VanVleet will return to the Raptors.

The Pistons have made re-signing James Ennis a priority.

Tyreke Evans is on the Warriors’ radar.

Recent buzz

The Nuggets are targeting LeBron James after locking up Nikola Jokic to an extension.

DeMarcus Cousins will soon have meetings with the Pelicans and Lakers.

Several teams are interested in restricted free agent Zach LaVine.

The T-Wolves want to lock up Jimmy Butler long term.

The Clippers aren’t giving up on a Kawhi Leonard trade.

Signings tracker

