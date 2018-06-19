It’s a busy time of year around the league, with the NBA Draft happening in less than 48 hours and NBA Free Agency shaping teams’ plans now and down the line. Let’s check in around the league for rumors.

Potential trade rumors

The Toronto Raptors are testing the trade value of forward Norman Powell, according to Josh Lewenberg of TSN:

Norman Powell is also a noteworthy trade chip. The Raptors have already been gauging interest in the 25-year-old guard ahead of the draft, sources tell TSN. After signing a four-year, $42-million extension in the fall, Powell turned in a disappointing third NBA season, losing his starting job in November and then falling out of the rotation altogether.

The Atlanta Hawks are willing to part with point guard Dennis Schroder, according to Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated:

Armed with four desirable picks, the Hawks have also explored trade options for No. 3, including the potential of moving down. Atlanta is said to be conflicted about Luka Doncic, and while they do have interest in Trae Young, they likely won’t select him unless they’re able to move down. The situation is complicated by Dennis Schröder, who the team has made available for trades, according to league sources.

Following up Woo’s story, Jake Fischer of Sports Illustrated adds Kent Bazemore to the Hawks’ available trade chips:

The Hawks have also been motivated to move Kent Bazemore dating back to last summer, league sources say. Atlanta is currently considered the most active team on the explorative draft trade market. https://t.co/RmEcpQCniP — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 19, 2018

The Cleveland Cavaliers could have an eye on Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker, league sources tell Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com:

Cleveland has in fact inquired about Kawhi Leonard’s availability from the Spurs, among others, and league sources suggested Charlotte’s Kemba Walker could be in play for the Cavs.

NBA Draft rumors

Mohamed Bamba, a prospect expected to go towards the top of the draft, has told the Memphis Grizzlies he doesn’t want to be drafted by them, according to Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress/ESPN:

Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) on the show: "Mo Bamba has refused to come to work out for Memphis, refused to share his medicals, and has told them openly he would prefer not to be in Memphis." — John Martin (@JohnMartin929) June 19, 2018

Oklahoma guard Trae Young had a “secret” workout with the Cleveland Cavaliers (picking No. 8 overall), also according to Givony:

Source: Trae Young conducted a secret workout with the Cavs on Saturday. If Michael Porter is gone, it seems to be a toss-up at the moment between Young and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for Cleveland at #8. We've given Shai the nod in our latest mock today: https://t.co/hpiDE2e70Y — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 19, 2018

League sources have told Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com they expect the Cavs to select forward Michael Porter Jr. if he’s available:

Several sources, ranging from NBA executive to agents to scouts, told cleveland.com that the Cavs would most likely draft Porter if they could. The team, naturally, will not comment on its draft strategy.

Jake Fischer of Sports Illustrated also reports the Philadelphia 76ers are looking to climb into the top five draft picks if possible:

As Jeremy alludes to, the Sixers are indeed continuing calls about moving into the Top 5. They have offered packages of picks, but have thus far rebuked including oft-mentioned Robert Covington and Dario Saric, per sources. https://t.co/o2KkUNLhZg — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 19, 2018

Luka Doncic, a possible No. 1 overall pick, will attend the draft after his team won the ACB Championship: