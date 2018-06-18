 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NBA Rumors: Kawhi Leonard, Rudy Gay, and Jamal Crawford

Teams with lottery picks are getting calls, Kawhi speculation continues to grow.

San Antonio Spurs v Golden State Warriors - Game One Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

With the NBA Draft on Thursday, rumors about who might be willing to deal a lottery pick and who want to move up in the draft abound. The Kawhi Leonard drama continues to be a hot topic as well. Let’s see what’s out there.

Who wants to move into the lottery picks? Toronto for one according to Marc Stein. What’s more, they are making their whole roster available:

According to Adrian Wojnarowski on ESPN’s Mock Draft Special, Sacramento, Atlanta and Memphis (2, 3 and 4 in draft order) are all taking lots of calls from from teams that want to trade up, including the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver.

It’s no secret that Kawhi Leonard and the Spurs had a difficult year, with Spurs’ doctors disagreeing with Leonard’s doctors about his health and ability to play during the season. Chris Haynes suspects that Leonard’s days in San Antonio are numbered.

So is Leonard gone? Not so fast, especially as the Spurs can pay him far more than any other team.

Regardless, teams (and fan bases) are trying to get in on the gold rush for Leonard’s services. Terry Pluto of The Plain Dealer says that Cleveland wants to be in the discussion:

The Cavs are one of several teams making calls to San Antonio about Kawhi Leonard. It’s hard to see how they can work a deal for Leonard, who has only one year left on his contract.

While the two Los Angeles teams are frequently mentioned (at least by their fans), how about a real dark horse candidate?:

If Chris Sheridan’s sources are correct, Leonard might be leaving San Antonio, but not to any teams in Western Conference.

Speaking of San Antonio, Rudy Gay might be on his way out:

Jamal Crawford might also be looking for a new team:

Finally, it’s not all all about potential trades and the NBA Draft. Puma is reportedly getting back into basketball, and they aren’t messing around.

Stay tuned, we’ll be bringing you news and rumors through the NBA Draft and throughout the off-season.

