The NBA Trade and Free Agency season, 2018 is just a couple weeks away and the Los Angeles Lakers are licking their chops in anticipation. Among a long list of All-Star free agents supposedly wanting to join the storied L.A. franchise—including LeBron James and Paul George—comes a new contender: San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard.

San Antonio’s Kawhi Leonard has Los Angeles — preferably the Lakers — at the center of his preferences for a trade destination, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 15, 2018

As Wojnarowski mentions, San Antonio would need to trade Leonard to accommodate the rumored wishes. He has two years remaining on his current deal at $20 million and $21.3 million. The second season is a player option. This provides impetus for the Spurs to deal him. If they know he wants to leave, he can become an unrestricted free agent next year.

Update:

