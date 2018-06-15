 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wojnarowski: Kawhi Leonard Wants a Trade to the Lakers

The All-Star forward joins a crowd supposedly interested in L.A.

By Dave Deckard
NBA: Orlando Magic at San Antonio Spurs

The NBA Trade and Free Agency season, 2018 is just a couple weeks away and the Los Angeles Lakers are licking their chops in anticipation. Among a long list of All-Star free agents supposedly wanting to join the storied L.A. franchise—including LeBron James and Paul George—comes a new contender: San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard.

As Wojnarowski mentions, San Antonio would need to trade Leonard to accommodate the rumored wishes. He has two years remaining on his current deal at $20 million and $21.3 million. The second season is a player option. This provides impetus for the Spurs to deal him. If they know he wants to leave, he can become an unrestricted free agent next year.

Update:

Ever the joker and Prophet of Doom for soccer moms, Bill Simmons chimes in:

