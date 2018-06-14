Damian Lillard Congratulates Warriors on Winning NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors took care of the Cleveland Cavaliers in only four games to win the NBA Finals, their second straight championship and third in four years. While they can be envied for their luck or free-agent signings (Kevin Durant mostly), Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard instead gave them his respect for staying focused and becoming repeat champions in a video posted by The Post Game:

Congrats to them. Regardless of how good their team is, how talented their team is, it’s hard to repeat. Some people get bored with that success and the process of getting it done; they got it done back-to-back times. Especially finishing it with a sweep, that was impressive.

For the rest of us in the league, all of us, we’re trying to knock them off. We’re trying to knock them off the top. That’s going to be a tough thing to do.

Congratulations to them, but that ending last night, I’m pretty sure everybody’s thinking about the next time.