The NBA offseason is less than a week old after the Golden State Warriors topped the Cleveland Cavaliers, but with the NBA Draft and NBA Free Agency approaching, rumors are starting to form.

Chris Haynes of ESPN reports Draymond Green will not take a “home team” discount on his next extension and is instead hoping to earn himself a super-max contract:

According to league sources, Green will turn the extension down when it’s offered. That’s because if he earns MVP, Defensive Player of the Year or All-NBA Team honors next season, he will be eligible for a super-max contract of five years, $226 million.

Green left $12 million on the table in 2015 when he re-signed with the Warriors. With Kevin Durant added into the mix along with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, Golden State will have some maneuvering to figure out.

Kyrie Irving told Chris Forsberg of ESPN that signing an extension with the Boston Celtics this summer “doesn’t make any sense”:

“Contractually, financially, [an extension] just doesn’t make any sense,” Irving said.

Here’s how Kurt Helin of NBC Sports broke down the situation:

Irving’s max extension would be $102 million over five years if he opts in, if he opts out the extension jumps to $104 million. However, play out next season and become a free agent in 2019 and his max projects to be about $188 million over five years. For those of you scoring at home, that’s $86 million and one more guaranteed year if he waits. Even if Irving left for another team, he could make $137 million over four years.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports the San Antonio Spurs turned down a Kawhi Leonard trade offer from the Celtics before last February’s NBA Trade Deadline:

The Boston Celtics made a trade offer to San Antonio before the February deadline, but the Spurs turned it down -- and never made a counterproposal, league sources said. San Antonio wasn’t willing to discuss deals for Leonard in February. So far this spring, the Spurs remain resistant to trades.

Former NBA center Andrew Bogut hinted at the possibility of more NBA stars joining forces this summer:

Have the popcorn ready for this offseasons @NBA FA dramas! Don’t be fooled, most big deals are already done “verbally”. More superteams are cometh... — Andrew Bogut (@andrewbogut) June 12, 2018

LeBron James, Chris Paul, and Kevin Durant are big names eligible to enter free agency this summer.

And Wojnarowski also reports Washington Wizards backup guard Jodie Meeks has decided to pick up his player option: