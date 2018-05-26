Toronto Raptors May Look to Trade Big Name Players

The Toronto Raptors held the best record in the NBA’s Eastern Conference during the 2017-18 regular season, but that wasn’t enough to get them past LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA playoffs. Now Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun is reporting that Raptors GM Masai Ujiri may be looking to shake up his roster by trading significant veterans, including All-NBA shooting guard DeMar DeRozan.

Wolstat named-dropped several other Raptors in the article:

Masai Ujiri fired Dwane Casey and is not expected to limit his shakeup to only one move. Of course there’s a better chance DeRozan does return, but Toronto will explore all options, per multiple league sources. DeRozan, Lowry and Jonas Valanciunas will likely garner the most interest on the market, though Ujiri could look to cut salary in the form of top disappointment Serge Ibaka or Norman Powell, who is about to see his salary take a leap as his extension kicks in.

Would any of those names ping your radar as a Blazers fan? What would you be willing to trade in order to acquire them?